GHAZI TARBELA: In the midst of a power crisis that has already gripped the nation, 15 production units of the Tarbela power plant have been shut down. The facility’s administration has blamed the issue on a decrease in water release from the dam as a result of the canal cleaning effort.

The power plant’s two units are the only ones producing 340 MW of electricity.The issue at Tarbela has made the nation’s already critical power position worse.With a 4,888 MW installed capacity, the Tarbela Dam is a significant hydropower producing site in the nation.In contrast to a demand of more than 13,500 MW, the electrical supply on December 13 of last year was roughly 10,800 MW, per the generation statistics.

Level of power demand and supply between 10,500 MW and 11,500 MW and 13,000 MW and 13,500 MW was comparable to the level of supply and demand attained in 2012.Even in the winter, the country’s electrical shortage at the end of last year had reached 4,321 MW, leading to more unscheduled power outages.

According to Power Division officials, the nation’s overall power production now stands at 9,179 MW, compared to the need for 13,500 MW.The government’s thermal power facilities produce 1,000 MW of electricity, they had explained.

Additionally, 500 MW and 32 MW, respectively, were being produced by solar and hydroelectric energy sources.The executives had additionally stated that the 5,555 MW contribution from the private sector power plants.The drop in electricity from hydel sources, according to the Power Division officials, forced them to implement load management.