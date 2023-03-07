Although while WhatsApp has more than adequate storage, there are still storage limits, especially if you enjoy sending and receiving photographs and movies.

According to WaBetaInfo on Tuesday, the instant messaging programme has provided a solution for its customers by working on a new update that would expire groups in order to conserve capacity.

The latest update, which brings WhatsApp’s version up to 23.5.0.71, has been submitted. The upgrade is currently being worked on and has not yet been made available to beta testers.

According to the app-tracking website, the new feature, called expiring groups, would let users specify an expiration date for the groups, and when that time comes, users will be forced to clear up the group.

With a subsequent version, the choice will be accessible in the group information. Users will be able to select from a variety of expiration options when this feature is available, including one day, one week, or a custom date. They will also be able to erase an existing expiration if they change their minds, according to WaBetaInfo.

Users can decide whether or not to use this function since it won’t affect the other group members.

This feature is anticipated to address the problem of groups that are created momentarily for birthday celebrations or for sharing photos of a certain event becoming irrelevant over time. Hence, the app will take up less room.