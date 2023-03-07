In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi removed his cap and sherwani during a speech in the Sindh Assembly on Monday to protest the suffering of the populace as a result of excessive inflation.

Speaker Aga Siraj Khan Durrani, who disapproved of the action, urged the PTI MP to put on his sherwani in order to preserve the dignity of the chamber.

The PTI lawmaker claimed in a passionate address that the province’s underprivileged lacked the resources to provide for their families. He continued by saying that costs for basic food items had increased by an amount never before seen because the average person was no longer able to afford them.

“I won’t just take my cap off, but my sherwani too,” the PTI MPA stated.

The PTI MPA’s antics occurred during a pre-budget debate in the House, which was in a frenzy due to opposition lawmakers, and was going on for a second day.

In the meantime, Sharmila Farooqui, a politician for the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), stated that Karachi urgently needed an efficient master plan to address the fundamental civic problems of its citizens. She urged the city to start new housing projects for those who were less fortunate.

She made a comment about Naqvi, saying it was improper to remove one’s clothing in public in this manner. “Do they undress in public like this? There are mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives seated in this area of the house “She spoke.