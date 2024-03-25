The Peshawar High Court has issued a detailed decision in the case related to the specific seats of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

The 5-member bench of the Peshawar High Court had given a brief verdict on March 14, but now Justice SM Atiq Shah of the High Court has issued a detailed verdict containing 30 pages, in which it has been said that the decision of the Election Commission to distribute certain seats is in violation of Article 51. Accordingly, the High Court has jurisdiction to hear cases of specific seats up to the province.

The judgment said that the petitioner objected that the reserved seats cannot be distributed to other political parties, the Sunni Union Council is not entitled to the reserved seats for women, the list of reserved seats cannot be submitted after the prescribed time, so the petition is dismissed. is done

The court further said in its judgment that a political party participating in the election is entitled to reserved seats but a party that does not win a single seat in the general election is not eligible for reserved seats, the argument that reserved seats cannot be given to other parties is unconstitutional. Yes, the Election Commission distributed the reserved seats in a constitutional manner.