French President Emmanuel Macron has made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the forced eviction of Palestinians from Rafah will be considered a war crime.

According to the foreign news agency, the French president has also strongly condemned the seizure of 800 hectares of land in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces.

The Israeli occupation is being described as the largest occupation by Zionist forces to build illegal settlements since the 1993 Oslo Accords.

According to media reports, President Macron told Prime Minister Netanyahu in a telephone conversation that France intends to present a draft of a cease-fire and a long-term ceasefire in Gaza.

The French President urged the Israeli Prime Minister to immediately open all crossing points to Gaza.

Israeli soldiers are sexually abusing women in front of their families: Doctor reveals

It should be remembered that earlier, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourn said in his statement that the attacks of Jewish settlers on Palestinians should stop immediately.

It should be remembered that more than 32,000 Palestinians have been martyred and around 75,000 have been injured in the ongoing Israeli brutality in Gaza and other areas since October 7.

A large number of the martyred and injured are women and children, and the latest report also reveals the sexual abuse of Palestinian women by Israeli forces.