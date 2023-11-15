The Islamabad High Court dismissed the petition related to anti-judiciary speeches against PML-N leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Contempt of court action was requested against Nawaz Sharif for his 2018 statements.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the petition against Nawaz Sharif, but no one appeared on behalf of the petitioner citizen Adnan Iqbal.

The petition against Nawaz Sharif has been pending in the Islamabad High Court since 2018.

Chief Justice Islamabad Amir Farooq dismissed the petition against Nawaz Sharif for non-compliance.