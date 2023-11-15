Abdul Razzaq, the veteran Pakistani cricketer, found himself amidst a storm of criticism after making a controversial statement involving Indian actor Aishwarya Rai during an event earlier this week. His regrettable analogy, which sparked immense backlash, prompted him to issue an apology to the Bollywood superstar for his tasteless remark.

During a press conference discussing cricket, coaching, and intentions, Razzaq’s comment took an unfortunate turn when he inadvertently used Aishwarya Rai’s name in an analogy. He expressed remorse, acknowledging that his words were inappropriate and far from his intended point of discussion.

In his apology, which circulated widely on social media platforms, Razzaq clarified that his statement had been a mistake. He admitted that while addressing a different point, his tongue slipped, and he inadvertently referred to Aishwarya Rai instead of using the intended example.

Expressing regret and offering his heartfelt apologies to the actor, Razzaq emphasized that it was never his intention to cause offense. He reiterated that his choice of words was unintentional and not reflective of his actual thoughts or sentiments.

The former all-rounder’s comment, which involved the name of the Bollywood icon, received severe criticism from netizens and the public. Many denounced his remarks, labeling the analogy as inappropriate and unnecessary in the context of the discussion.

The incident led to immediate backlash, with social media users condemning Razzaq’s poor choice of words during a public event where he was accompanied by other cricket veterans, including Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, and Saeed Ajmal. Critics pointed out that the example he attempted to convey was completely unrelated to the discussion at hand.

Razzaq’s apology to Aishwarya Rai aimed to rectify the situation and address the inadvertent offense caused by his statement.