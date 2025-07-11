ISLAMABAD: A major scandal involving the legalization of smuggled vehicles through the customs auction system with the connivance of FBR officials has been revealed, for which two customs officers have been suspended and their names added to the ECL.

According to Express News, the FBR’s Customs Enforcement Department has launched a nationwide crackdown against those involved in the scam of legalizing smuggled vehicles through customs auctions and has arrested 13 people involved in this business.

In this regard, a senior FBR official said that on the instructions of Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial and Member Customs, taking strict notice of the reports of legalizing smuggled vehicles through misuse of the customs auction system, a nationwide operation has been launched. So far, two customs officers have been suspended and their names have been added to the ECL. Along with this, Customs Enforcement has arrested 13 people in operations in different cities, while dozens of suspects and vehicles are being searched.

He said that according to the FBR, so far 103 such vehicles have been identified which were registered in the system using fake user IDs and used as justification for the auction process. These vehicles were smuggled and later legalized through the fake procedure of customs auction.

According to the officials, in view of the seriousness of the matter and the possible involvement of other agencies in it, the FBR has formally requested the FIA ​​to initiate a criminal investigation. In addition, the FBR has also requested the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising representatives of the IB, FIA and ISI to expose and completely dismantle this complex and well-organized network.

Sources say that this network was not only registering vehicles in the system through fake user IDs but also involved forgery of fake auction papers and other government records. More major arrests and revelations are expected during the investigation.

The FBR says that if evidence comes to light against any government officer or official, indiscriminate action will be taken against him. Officials further say that the FBR has appealed to the public to immediately report any such suspicious activity to the relevant authorities so that the elements causing harm to the national exchequer can be brought to justice.