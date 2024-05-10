In the wake of the mysterious political environment, media stories, and conjectures Director-General ISPR Major-General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has come out with clear-cut comments on diverse matters and challenges that fixed the location and perspective of the institution in the right perception on the significant subjects.

The culprits of the 09 May violence are left with only one choice of making an apology to the nation for their wrongdoings, he emphasized and supported the demand for a judicial commission to investigate the incident. He desired such a body to go deep into long marches and sit-ins of the past, letters to the UN and IMF, and those who trampled the sanctity of symbols of the state like Parliament House, PM House, and PTV Headquarters.

On the subject of freedom of expression, while clearing up the spirit of Article-19 of the Constitution he evaluated the nation’s verdict in the 2024 general election, repeated the Pakistan Army was apolitical, and shed light on the role of SIFC.

The plan to kill Chinese engineers took place in Afghanistan and he assured the nation the Pakistan Army was completely aware of the planning made by India to distract attention from its internal problems. The explicit statement made by the army spokesperson would go a long way in developing a viewpoint on these and other associated concerns and put misunderstandings to rest.

The PTI has been putting out feelers about contacts and possibly dialogue with the Establishment. However, the precise remarks of General Sharif should leave no doubt about the institution’s position on this vital issue.

There would be no pact or dialogues with offenders of the 09 May crimes and they have only one option of apologizing to the nation with promises not to carry on with illegal and illegitimate behavior, Major-General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said. Without a doubt, this means the army has ruled out the likelihood of a pact or dialogues with such elements however a major concession has been offered to the PTI, a kind of protection from legal proceedings in case the committers of crimes sincerely feel sorrow for their crimes.

Certainly, this window of opportunity offered to the PTI is in the interest of the greater cause of national reconciliation and the advancement of national coherence and concurrence. The offer is worth taking for the PTI and one expects they would not miss the opportunity due to self-centeredness.

This is significant given the point that the Pakistan Army and the Government own reliable and pertinent facts and proof of participation of alarmed people in violence in one way or another as was established by the video clips played during the news conference of DG ISPR.

The media and opinion-makers must think over the scrutiny made by the army spokesperson as the distortion of realities and information is puzzling people on the general elections. Contrary to propaganda by some, he once again spelled out that the role of the army during the elections was to provide a secure environment for voting.

None can deny that the SIFC is giving valuable services and attempts to give it political cover are wrong. The missing persons issue is a serious one but it would be prejudicial to depict those who violate the law and indulge in radical actions as heroes.

The army spokesperson confirmed based on evidence collected during investigations and previous media reports that the plan for Bisham attack was prepared in Afghanistan, the suicide bomber was an Afghan national and the vehicle used was from there. The proof displays the Afghan Government is not living up to its frequent pledges not to permit the use of Afghan soil for any terrorist activity against our homeland.