By Nawabzada Shah Ali

Islamabad – Ambassadors and diplomats from various countries have extended their heartfelt condolences to Sardar Khan Niazi, Chairman of Roze News and Chief Editor of Daily Pakistan, and to Rafay Niazi, Managing Director of Roze TV, on the passing of their beloved family member.

The deceased was the mother-in-law of Sardar Khan Niazi and the maternal grandmother of Rafay Niazi.

Among those who conveyed their sympathies were Hamad Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates; Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan; Yusuf Sharifzoda, Ambassador of Tajikistan; Alisher Taktayev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan; Jamal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of Ethiopia; and Omid Sarwari, Consular Officer of the Iranian Embassy, along with several other diplomats.

In their messages, the envoys expressed deep sorrow over the loss and offered prayers for the departed soul, asking for her forgiveness and eternal peace. They also prayed for strength and patience for the bereaved family during this difficult time.

The diplomats acknowledged the Niazi family’s significant contributions to journalism and public service in Pakistan, noting that the diplomatic community shares in their grief and stands in solidarity with them.

They further prayed that Almighty Allah grants the departed soul a high rank in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestows comfort and resilience upon the family.