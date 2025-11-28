The recent visit by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, to the under-construction Pakistan ASAN Khidmat Centre in Sector G-9, Islamabad, marks a pivotal moment in the nation’s push towards modern, transparent, and efficient governance. The centre, a collaborative effort with the Republic of Azerbaijan and a cornerstone of the Prime Minister’s Digital Nation Vision, is not merely a new government building; it represents a fundamental shift in philosophy: putting the citizen first in public service delivery.

The very name “ASAN Khidmat” (Easy Service) encapsulates the project’s ambition. For too long, citizens have navigated a fragmented and often cumbersome bureaucracy, forcing them to visit multiple departments spread across the city for different needs. This new centre aims to eliminate that ordeal by offering a vast array of over 100 essential government services under a single roof. From obtaining National Identity Cards (NADRA) and passports to services related to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and Islamabad Police, the facility promises a seamless, one-stop experience covering all stages of life, from “birth to death”. This consolidation is a direct application of global best practices, leveraging Azerbaijan’s successful model to streamline processes, enhance transparency, and reduce the potential for corruption.

The project, currently in its completion stages with over 60% of development work already finished, is a tangible step towards achieving a fully “Digital Pakistan”. The integration of a technology-based facilitation model and the digitization of records by the National Information Technology Board (NITB) are crucial components that will ensure efficiency and modern record management. Furthermore, the initiative is designed to support the government’s push for a cashless economy, aligning with the broader vision of a digitally empowered nation.

Minister Khawaja’s emphasis on expediting the project’s completion reflects the government’s commitment to delivering prompt results that directly impact the populace. The centre is poised to strengthen the governance model by fostering direct, effective communication between the people and the government, moving away from outdated, complex systems.

This initiative is more than just a logistical improvement; it is about restoring public trust and dignity in the government’s administrative machinery. By adopting international standards for service delivery, the Asan Khidmat Centre is laying the foundation for a new era of public service, one where efficiency and convenience are not luxuries, but the standard. As the centre prepares for its likely inauguration in January 2026, it stands as a testament to the potential of international cooperation and a clear vision to transform the lives of Pakistani citizens through technology and focused governance reforms. The success of this first centre in Islamabad will undoubtedly serve as a model for expansion into other cities, heralding a nationwide shift towards a truly citizen-centric government.