Development has advanced owing to human welfare. In addition, the longing to discover and do something new is undying. From this exploration came unbelievable accomplishments in the arena of science and technology. Because of that achievement, the man could land on the lunar surface in 1969.

Astronauts expect that they will be able to land on Mars in 2024. They are even trying to make the moon and Mars, the only natural satellites of the earth, suitable for human habitation. However, as eager as humans are to enliven the lifeless moon and Mars, they are unresponsive to conserving the natural features and biodiversity of the planet.

Scientists are spending a lot of money trying to make the surface of the Moon and Mars fit for human habitation. Nevertheless, the fact that this planet Earth is gradually becoming uninhabitable due to environmental degradation and conflict does not seem to have a place in their thinking.

It is a fact that due to the carelessness and meaninglessness of those concerned, the negative effects of global warming and climate change have reached an alarming level. The emission of manufactured pollutants; especially sulfate particles is producing cooling action, which is not only damaging but also troublesome for the nature and biodiversity of the earth.

Greenhouse consequence or global warming is not only a danger to the world’s biodiversity and development but also conflicts and power competition in world politics have arisen as a big threat.

According to the statistics, the amount of spending in the military sector in the world is swelling. From North Africa to North America, developed and developing countries are assigning more money to their defense budgets to further modernize their military forces in various regions of the world.

Sweden-based Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has given this information in a report. As per the report titled ‘World Military Expenditure Report’, the country has occupied third place in the world in terms of expenditure in the military sector despite the ups and downs in the rate of fuel in the world market and economic sanctions on Russia. The US is the top military spender followed by China.

We can understand by looking back into the past that any military conflict never ends in something good. War not only causes loss of human lives but also causes severe environmental damage. At the same time, a lot of money is spent. If used for peaceful purposes, development could have advanced much more. One can evoke the grim memories of some past wars for a better understanding of the matter.

No war of the past brought happy memories for the humans. The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan in World War II killed approximately 140,000 people in Hiroshima alone. About 74,000 people died in Nagasaki, and another 214,000 died later in those two cities from diseases caused by the side effects of the bombs. Despite such painful memories of war in the past, warmongering in global politics has not stopped.

Modern science and technology have advanced a long way; however, their use for human welfare is good in all cases. Strategies to protect life on the Moon and Mars are unquestionably encouraging, however, we must protect the Earth’s natural features and biodiversity first and the establishment of peace must be the top priority.

At a time when the peace-loving people of the world are having such an impulse, the wars in Ukraine and Gaza have destabilized and disturbed the whole world situation. Therefore, put an end to all kinds of war games instantly to advance the development for the sake of peace and humankind. Otherwise, development will never be the leader of world peace.