The Prime Minister has extended the tenure of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sadhoki by one year.

The Prime Minister has sent the summary of the extension of the tenure of the Air Chief to the President.

The President will announce the extension of the tenure of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babarsadhu.

Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu assumed command of the Pakistan Air Force on 19 March 2021. He joined the Pakistan Air Force as a fighter pilot in 1986.