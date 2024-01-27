ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended further increases in gas prices.

According to sources in the Ministry of Petroleum, OGRA has recommended a further hike in gas prices by 41% and the increase is likely to be implemented from next month after the approval of the government.

Sources say that Ogra has already increased the gas tariff by 400% in a year.

The new tariff will be effective from November

It should be noted that the new tariff related to the increase in gas prices has come into effect from November and under the new policy, domestic consumers have been divided into two categories, one category is non-protected and the other is protected.

Under this division, those domestic consumers who have consumed an average of 91cm or more of gas during 4 months i.e. from November to February will be called non-protected and less than 90 will be called protected.