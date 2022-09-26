According to Qamar Zaman Kaira, the PM’s advisor on Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir affairs, the administration does not intend to outlaw social media despite its increasing misuse.

In a press conference, he briefed the audience and stated that breaking the law should never be tolerated, regardless of whether it is an autocratic or democratic regime. He also underlined that once the powerful commit crimes, they become commonplace.

In addition, he said that exercising one’s right to free speech does not give that person the authority to question the moral values of others.

According to earlier reports from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the country has seen an 83 percent surge in cybercrime over the past three years.

This was made known during their meeting with the MNA Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali-chaired Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication.

The members of the committee voiced their grave worries about the increase in cybercrime complaints and criticized the registration process, the lack of knowledgeable employees, and the use of antiquated equipment in conducting investigations.

In order to strengthen the state institution, it encouraged the Federal Government to hire qualified officers for the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) and supply them with necessary resources.