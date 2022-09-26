LONDON: The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum, handled the demonstrators’ “abuse” in a gracious manner, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday.

He stated in a message on the social networking site Twitter, “Marriyum Aurangzeb’s grace is evident in the way she handled the hostility from PTI fans. She exposed the nasty face of the harassers & their promoters with her poise and noble behaviour. She has our admiration.”

On Sunday, a group of demonstrators insulted Marriyum in a London coffee shop by calling her names and making accusations against her. A group of protesters surrounded the information minister and started shouting at her when she was purchasing coffee from a café close to Marble Arch station. The female demonstrators persisted in accusing her of inappropriate behavior and calling her a thief.

“Marriyum Aurangzeb is squandering Pakistan’s looted money in London,” a woman shouted in the coffee shop. The information minister was surrounded by the demonstrators, who continued to badger her, but she remained mute and grinned.

When she left the coffee shop, the protesters were also behind her. Politicians from the PML-N and Twitter have both strongly criticized this action.