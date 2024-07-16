The government’s current actions reek of desperation, a dangerous stance for any administration. Power, like grains of sand, slips away faster when gripped too tightly. In their fervent attempts to counter the resurgent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the ruling coalition appears to be steering the country towards further chaos and anarchy instead of acknowledging the reality and adapting to it.

Recently, eleven Supreme Court judges, including the Chief Justice, affirmed PTI’s legitimacy as a political entity. Yet, the coalition government is now contemplating a complete ban on the party. This shocking announcement came on Monday, alongside plans to review the Supreme Court’s ruling on reserved seats and to initiate proceedings under Article 6 against former president Arif Alvi, former prime minister Imran Khan, and former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

Is this the best response to losing a two-thirds majority, a majority secured through a series of unconstitutional and unlawful decisions by the Election Commission? Is the restoration of the largest party in parliament so threatening that the government feels compelled to resort to banning it on questionable grounds?

Information Minister Atta Tarar’s Monday press conference aimed to project power but only highlighted the government’s desperation and fear. It was a miscalculation that made the administration appear weak and overwhelmed. One can only hope this was a trial balloon to gauge public reaction, yet it is alarming that senior figures did not veto the proposal before it went public.

The government and its allies within the establishment seem oblivious to the unprecedented territory they are navigating. Previous regimes that ruled through coercion had robust economies to support them. Today’s conditions are far from favorable for the brinkmanship and adventurism currently displayed by the regime. If the aim is to dismantle the democratic political order, then their path is clear. However, if social and economic stability is the goal, a drastic course correction is imperative.

The PTI, too, must demonstrate flexibility and maturity. It has gained significant leverage and can achieve its political objectives without further escalating political violence and social instability. In politics, victory is seldom absolute. The PTI must be open to negotiations to prevent further turmoil.

Both the government and the PTI need to reassess their strategies. The path to stability lies in pragmatism, dialogue, and a willingness to compromise. Only then can Pakistan hope to navigate through these turbulent times.