A glimmer of optimism can be seen amid the chaos caused by the government’s foolish declaration that the PTI would be prohibited.

The cabinet still needed to approve the decision, according to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah’s assistant. The administration has not made a decision yet, but he reportedly told a local tabloid late on Monday that it only had two options: negotiations or full-scale conflict. The PTI founder Imran Khan had not been receptive to dialogue, which Mr. Sanaullah regretted.

The following day, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said the issue would be pursued after consulting with the parliament and the government’s supporters. Although there aren’t many suggestions in the government’s position, it’s vital to remember that talks and consultations appear to be on the table. Political leaders ought to give negotiations a chance before doing further harm.

The administration should think about forming a legislative Committee of the Whole with all present legislators if direct negotiations are not possible. This group should be tasked with discussing the full range of significant topics, such as security, economic concerns, and the current state of sociopolitical instability. By doing this, you can help deflect attention from the everyday ugliness that characterizes modern politics. It might even present a chance to change the course of political history: it is unacceptable that the struggles and hardships ofLeaders on opposing sides of the argument might use it as a chance to show their supporters that they are not one-issue politicians, that they understand the problems they face and are willing and able to find solutions.

In order for the opposing factions to interact constructively during this period, the political climate needs to be addressed. As holders of state power, the parties in government bear the responsibility of establishing the conditions required for fruitful negotiations. Promoting the ongoing victimization of political opponents on television by ministers is highly detrimental since there is a genuine risk that the unquestioning acceptance of the clumsy policies being implemented by various state agenciesOnly until the cycle of violence is broken will stability be restored. These are words that the administration should take to heart.

For at least the first few rounds of discussions, the PTI must offer a reasonable framework that ideally does not include impractical prerequisites. A give-and-take strategy might provide greater outcomes than a strict one, which would just prolong the party’s needless suffering until the government collapses. There is more to politics than just a zero-sum game.