Deputy Commissioner Islamabad refused to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a rally on March 30.

The request for the rally was given by PTI Regional President Aamir Masood Mughal, the Islamabad High Court ordered the DC Islamabad to take a decision in 2 days.

However, now the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad has refused to allow the PTI to hold a rally justifying the law and order situation.

PTI leader Aamir Masood Mughal has announced to approach the Islamabad High Court again on this matter.

Aamir Mughal said that if the government cannot provide security to the rally even in the capital, then they have no right to be in the government.