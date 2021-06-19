LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Saturday passed an important verdict regarding government officers’ deputation period and transfers during the deputation.

The court has declared that the deputation period of the government officers will be three years whereas the concerned authority can send back the officers to their respective departments any time it wants.

Justice Shan Gul passed the verdict comprising of 16 pages. It was also declared in the verdict that the petitioner failed to clarify as to which of his legal rights were affected.

As per the verdict, the procedure for the deputation was not clarified in the Punjab Civil Service Act 1974. Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has defined deputation in many of its verdicts.

It was further stated in the verdict that there was no difference in transfer and deputation as per the court’s approved definition.

The verdict stated that as per the article 17 of the Punjab Deputation Policy, the period of deputation will be three years, however, the concerned authority can transfer the officer without any reason.

The court dismissed the petition of Assistant Accounts Officer Muhammad Shahid as inadmissible INP