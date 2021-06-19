LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday resumed hearing a Saaf Pani Company scam reference.

The accountability judge directed the investigation officer of the case to submit details of assets of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Ali Imran.

The court adjourned the hearing until July 17 when the IO is required to furnish the details.

Rabia and her husband Ali Imran have been declared as proclaimed offenders in the case over their perpetual absence from the trial proceedings. The court had declared them as fugitives on March 6.

Before that, the accountability court issued non-bailable warrants for their arrest. Hearing the Saaf Pani Company, the judge ordered the police to arrest Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia and his son-in-law Ali Imran and produce them before the court.

Ali Imran, his wife Rabia and others are accused of inflicting Rs24.7 million losses on the national exchequer in the Saaf Pani scam by giving the building of the project on rent.

According to the reference, Ali & Fatima Developers, a company of Ali Imran and Rabia illegally received the rent of the building which was even not completed and was under-construction. INP