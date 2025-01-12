Defense Minister Khawaja Asif strongly reacted to the statement of the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan and rejected all the allegations.

In his statement released on the social networking website X, the defense minister said that the allegations of the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan are an attempt to smear Pakistan.

He said that according to the report of the UN monitoring team, more than 2 dozen terrorist groups, including the banned TTP, Al-Qaeda, ISIS, are operating in Afghanistan, while Afghanistan has been a center of recruitment and facilitation of ISIS in 2024.

Khawaja Asif said that the interim Afghan authorities should take steps to prevent the infrastructure of terrorism and the use of Afghan soil against other countries.