Karachi: A statement of praise from Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir for his ex-wife and actress Sajal Ali has gone viral on social media, winning the hearts of fans.

Recently, during an interview, Ahad Raza Mir spoke about his experience working with various actresses. He especially praised Sajal Ali’s acting and said, “Sajal is a very talented actress, working with whom has always been a great experience.”

The pair of Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali is considered one of the most successful pairs in the Pakistani drama industry. The two have done several hit projects together, including popular dramas like “Yaqeen Ka Safar” and “Aangan”.

Although the marriage of the two ended after some time, their fans still love their pair. Social media users expressed different opinions on Ahad Raza Mir’s statement. Some praised his honesty and decency, while others expressed their desire for him and Sajal to meet again.