We need decolonization of our legal system. Can the new Parliament steer us towards this?

PPC , the fundamental document of our Criminal Law was enacted in 1860. It is 158 years old.

The structure of Police we are having till to date was introduced in 1860. Again it is 158 years old.

The Criminal Procedure Code was enacted in 1893. It is 155 years old.

Easement Act (1882) is 138 years old.

Electricity Act was enacted in 1910. It is 108 years old.

Fatal Accidents Act was enacted in 1855 . It is 163 years old.

General Clause Act was enacted in 1897 . It is 163 years old.

Guardians and Wards Act was enacted in 1890 . It is 128 years old.

Judicial Officers Protection Act was enacted in 1850 . It is 168 years old.

Land Acquisition Act was enacted in 1894 . It is 124 years old.

Majority Act was enacted in 1875 . It is 143 years old.

Limitation Act was enacted in 1908 . It is 110 years old.

Negotiable Instrument Act was enacted in 1881 . It is 137 years old.

Oaths Act was enacted in 1873 . It is 145 years old.

Partition Act was enacted in 1893 . It is 110 years old.

Partnership Act was enacted in 1932 . It is 86 years old.

Power of Attorney Act was enacted in 1882 . It is 136 years old.

Punjab Laws Act was enacted in 1872 . It is 146 years old.

Punjab Tenancy Act was enacted in 1887 . It is 131 years old.

Registration Act was enacted in 1908 . It is 110 years old.

Revenue Recovery Act was enacted in 1890 . It is 128 years old.

Sales of Goods Act was enacted in 1930 . It is 88 years old.

Specific Relief Act was enacted in 1877 . It is 141 years old

Stamp Act was enacted in 1899 . It is 119 years old.

Transfer of property Act was enacted in 1882 . It is 136 years old.