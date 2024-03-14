The Islamabad High Court ordered PTI founder Imran Khan to arrange a meeting mechanism in Adiala Jail.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of Islamabad High Court heard the petition against the order banning meetings with the founder of PTI in jail.

Superintendent Adiala Jail Asad Waraich appeared in the Islamabad High Court and said that hundreds of requests for meetings are coming.

Lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat said that it has been decided in the court of Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, on which the Superintendent of Adiala Jail said that there was an order that 6 people will be allowed to meet except the lawyers, I have 7 thousand prisoners. Yes, the court has allowed 6 people to meet daily which is not possible for us.

Justice Arbab Tahir while talking to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail said that you come with a new objection every day, while you are in the field of these orders, you have to see, are you want to violate these orders.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir said who are such people whom no one knows? Sher Afzal Marwat, members of the National Assembly, and senators, you check them, they will not follow the court order, so why not proceed with contempt of court?

Superintendent Adiala Jail Asad Waraich said that I also follow the order of the court, this is also the notification of the Punjab Home Department.

The court told the superintendent of Adiala Jail that it was decided on your terms that when they meet, there are already contempt of court applications against you.

The Islamabad High Court while ordering the founder PTI to fix a meeting mechanism in Adiala Jail said that both the parties should sit down and make a mechanism and inform the court today.