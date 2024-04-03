It was decided to revamp several areas of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Sources say that it has been decided to revamp several departments of the PCB and for this, the reorganization of departments is also likely to lead to appointments and transfers.

According to the sources, many officials will also be relieved due to the restructuring of the departments.

Director Coordination Brigadier Retired Sajid Hameed will be replaced by a new appointment, Sajid Hameed is being removed from the post.

Sources say that Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is not happy because of the recent mismanagement on the board and he has conveyed the message of zero tolerance on mismanagement to everyone.