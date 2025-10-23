Islamabad: The government of Pakistan has decided not to send the national team to India to participate in the Junior Hockey World Cup and the International Hockey Federation has been informed in this regard.

According to Express News, the government has decided not to send the Pakistan junior hockey team to India after a high-level consultative meeting.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has informed the International Hockey Federation of the government’s decision.

Regarding this decision, it was said that this decision has been taken in view of the security of Pakistani players.

It should be noted that the Junior Hockey World Cup is starting in India on November 28.

Pakistan is included in Pool B of the Junior Hockey World Cup where the teams of host India, Chile and Switzerland are present and the first match is scheduled with Switzerland on November 28.

The match between Pakistan and India in the Junior Hockey World Cup is scheduled for November 29 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, the third match is scheduled with Chile on December 2.

For the first time, 24 teams are participating in the Junior Hockey World Cup to be held in India.