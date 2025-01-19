Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to challenge the decision of the 190 million pounds case (Al-Qadir Trust case) within the next 48 hours.

The inside story of the PTI core committee meeting has come to light, in which political and legal options were considered after the decision of the case. The Supreme Court’s decision regarding the conduct of the judge who gave the decision was also reviewed.

According to sources, the legal team told the briefing that there are many legal flaws in the decision of the 190 million pounds case. The meeting considered making the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the judge who gave the decision part of the record.

The core committee was also taken into confidence on the government-PTI negotiations.

The members demanded that the core committee meeting be convened every week because we only know everything from the media, so the members should be taken into confidence.

The members opined that the government wants to escape from the negotiations and their behavior is undemocratic, they felt that the founder of PTI would not come to the negotiating table.

Omar Ayub said that despite all the tactics, we are serious about negotiations and have also given our demands in writing on the government’s demand.

According to sources, Alia Hamza also criticized the party for not protesting after the verdict sentencing the founder of the PTI.

Alia Hamza said that why did the party not protest against the verdict, we only want the release of the founder of the movement. The members said that a full-scale protest should be held on February 8 on the instructions of the founder of the PTI.

After consulting with Chief Minister KP Gandapur, it was agreed to finalize the arrangements at the party level soon.