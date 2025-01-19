Karachi: The lining work of the KB feeder of the canal originating from the Kotri Barrage could not be completed on time, due to which there has been a fear of water crisis in Karachi and experts have also expressed concerns about the postponement of the K-4 project.

According to Express News, a project worth a total of Rs 40 billion was launched by the federal and Sindh governments to increase the water capacity of the Kalri Bagh feeder originating from the Kotri Barrage to supply water to the Karachi-K-4 project.

This project, consisting of 36 kilometers and 190 RDs, will be completed by 2027 according to the Upper KB feeder PC-1, however, the irrigation department had closed the feeder for water for 23 days from December 20 to January 13, which work has not been completed yet.

According to the report, 45 RDs, or 8 kilometers, were to be completed in these 23 days, but only 25 RDs, or 5 kilometers, have been completed halfway. At the time of funding the K-4 project, the World Bank had set a condition that the capacity of the K-Feeder would be increased.

The B-Feeder discharge capacity currently has a capacity of 7,600 cusecs of water, and after the project is completed, it will be able to flow 9,800 cusecs.

After another condition of the World Bank, the Irrigation Department has now been instructed to complete the project ahead of schedule, i.e. by 2026. The project director of the project has demanded a provision of Rs. 14 billion.

The Sindh Chief Minister has written a letter to the federal government for the provision of funds for the early completion of the project and it is likely that an amount of Rs 14 billion will be handed over to the project director in the next 15 days.

Experts expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of work on the project and said that the work does not seem to be completed on time.

On the other hand, the appointment of the project director has been challenged in the Sindh High Court.