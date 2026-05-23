Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqai said that the process of talks between the two countries is complicated and time-consuming because the hostility between Iran and the United States has spanned decades.

According to the Iranian news agency IRNA, Esmail Baqai said that discussions are ongoing on various points and proposals, but differences still persist on some issues and the proposals are being reviewed by both sides.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqai praised Pakistan’s role in the negotiation process and said that the mediation efforts of the Pakistani leadership are playing an important role in the exchange of proposals between the United States and Iran.

It should be noted that Pakistan’s Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir also visited Iran where various issues including a ceasefire, reducing tensions in the region and opening the Strait of Hormuz were discussed with the Iranian leadership.

Spokesman Esmail Baqai clarified that Iran has made the current focus of the talks on ending the war, which includes reducing tensions in the entire region, including Lebanon.

He added that Iran will not discuss its nuclear program at this time. This will be considered after 30 to 60 days of the agreement.

On the other hand, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted that some progress has been made in the talks, but important differences still exist.

It should be noted that Iran has made demands such as lifting sanctions, compensation for war damages, ending US pressure, and a complete ceasefire in the region.

On the other hand, the US is sticking to strict conditions regarding Iran’s nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz. Due to which an agreement has not been reached yet.