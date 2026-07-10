Islamabad : Vested Lobbies in Europe are exploiting the case of Maria Shahbaz, a Christian girl who voluntarily converted to Islam and contracted marriage with a Muslim boy, to tarnish Pakistan’s image. Resolutions and debates are being pressed in EU Parliament by certain vested lobbies, based on in-correct facts. On 9 July EU Parliament also adopted a resolution against Pakistan on this specific issue.

📌 The whole story as being presented by certain lobbies in Europe is based on falsehood and malafide against Pakistan. Facts are as under :-

📍Maria Shahbaz, daughter of Shahbaz Masih, resident of Madina Town, Fsd, was working at a beauty parlour in her locality, where she developed a relationship with a Muslim boy Muhammad Naqash. On 28 April 2020 at about 1400 hrs, she left parental home at her own accord and eloped with Muhammad Naqash.

📍Upon the application of her mother, Police Station Madina Town regd FIR No. 834/2020 under Section 365-B PPC and initiated investigation as well as search proceedings.

📍On 03 July 2020 both Maria Shahbaz and Muhammad Naqash voluntarily appeared before the District & Session Judge, Fsd and revealed that they had contracted marriage. Pending adjudication of the matter, the court directed that Maria Shahbaz be accommodated at Dar-ul-Aman, Fsd.

📍Subsequently, Muhammad Naqash filed a writ petition before the LHC seeking quashment of the FIR on the ground that Maria Shahbaz had embraced Islam of her own free will and had lawfully contracted marriage with him.

📍The girl gave a confessional statement to support Naqash’s plea. Vide judgment dated 04 Aug 2020, Court accepted the petition, quashed the FIR, and permitted Maria Shahbaz to reside with her husband, in accordance with her free will.

📍The couple is presently residing at an undisclosed loc. No subsequent complaint regarding coercion, unlawful confinement, or forced conversion has been received by the local police.

📍During proceedings, it was revealed that in fact parents of Maria Shahbaz had produced forged documents to falsely prove that she was a minor . The Birth Certificate and Birth Registration had been obtained years after stated date of birth of the girl. The girl revealed herself to be an adult and not 13 years old. The birth documents produced by parents had a gross error. The interval between birth of Maria and her next younger sibling was less than six months . Moreover, appearance and medical examination of the girl also determined her age between 18 to 20 years.

📌 The points to ponder are :-

📍Police promptly registered FIR on application of girl’s mother showing no community bias.

📍Despite girl revealing her free will in marriage and conversion to Islam, still the judge sent her to a shelter till final decision of the case.

📍Courts in Pakistan have consistently displayed a soft corner towards minorities while adjudicating cases.

📍When girl pleaded her free will, proved her to be an adult and not a minor then what option did court have other than allowing her to choose religion of her choice and marry a person she loves.

📍The whole case was misused by an NGO to justify its funding food chain. Wrong facts have been fed to EU Parliamentarians. And lobbies are exploiting it to target Pakistan’s GSP+ status.

📌And for much talked about Blasphemy law being used to persecute minorities since 2005, 61 persons have been convicted under the law. Out of which 79% are Muslims. Out of currently under trial cases, only 89% are Muslims. One can argue about merits of the law but it is certainly not a tool for persecution.