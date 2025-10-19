ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has rejected ICC’s claim as selective, biased and premature that three ‘Afghan cricketers’ died in an airstrike’.Taking to X, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has rejected the ICC claim that three Afghan cricketers were killed in an airstrike.The federal minister said that the ICC should abstain from definitive attributions, avoid certifying unverified claims on the behest of others, refrain from allowing certain actors to draw political mileage, and uphold even-handed standards irrespective of the nationality of office-bearers.He further said, “Pakistan, a prime victim of cross-border terrorism, rejects the ICC’s selective, biased and premature comment that advances a disputed allegation, as established, that three “Afghan cricketers” died in an “airstrike”.“The ICC has cited no independent verification to substantiate these claims. Pakistan strongly rejects the characterization and contests the ICC’s claim and call for immediate correction. We also note a troubling pattern of amplification without any attempts at evidence gathering.“Within hours of the ICC release, its Chair, Jay Shah, publicly echoed the same claim on X, and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) then posted a statement on the same lines, explicitly invoking the ICC’s claim rather than providing details or proof. This sequencing is an attempt at manufacturing an ostensible echo chamber.