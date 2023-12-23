The overall rate of inflation is increasing rapidly in the country.

The statistics agency claims that the overall rate of inflation in the country has been recorded at more than 42 percent.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, 18 essential items including eggs, wood, onions, garlic, and pulses have become expensive during this week.

Inflation in the country increased further, the rate reached 31.44 percent

On the other hand, the Institute of Statistics also said that the rate of inflation has decreased by 0.51% during this week.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, the prices of 9 items decreased while the prices of 24 items remained stable.