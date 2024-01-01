Australian cricket team’s aggressive batsman David Warner announced his retirement from ODI cricket after the Test.

David Warner has announced his retirement from ODI cricket in Sydney on Monday and said that my decision to retire from ODI cricket is good, I will be available for the team in T20 format.

However, he said that if needed by the team, I can be available for the ICC Champions Trophy of 2025.

The Australian cricketer recently termed the ICC World Cup win in India as the biggest achievement of his ODI career.

It should be noted that David Warner has already announced his retirement from Test cricket, he will play his last Test match against Pakistan on January 3 in Sydney.

If you look at David Warner’s ODI career, Warner, who made his debut against South Africa in 2009, scored 6932 runs at an average of 45.30 in 161 ODI matches, including 22 centuries.

Warner last represented Australia in the ODI format in the ICC World Cup final against India in November last year.