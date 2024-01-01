KARACHI: A booming trend in business is being seen on the first day of the new year in the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The first day of the business week saw a positive trend in the Pakistan Stock Exchange from the beginning and at one point the 100 index saw an increase of more than 1500 points.

Currently Pakistan Stock Exchange 100 Index is 64034 with an increase of 1583 points.

It should be remembered that the 100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange reached the highest level of 67 thousand and came down.