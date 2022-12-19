On February 3 of the next year, Shaheen Shah, a left-arm pacer for Pakistan, will wed Ansha Afridi, the previous captain’s daughter.

Shahid Afridi stated on Twitter in March of last year that Shaheen’s family had contacted him regarding his daughter and that both families were in communication; however, matches are made in heaven, and if Allah wills, this match will also be formed.

Several months later, Lala said that his family had agreed to the speedster’s proposal for his daughter, Ansha Afridi. He asserted that his daughter, a future doctor, is fixated on her studies.

The former all-rounder further claimed that Shaheen and his daughter had no relationship before to the choice by both parties to become engaged; but, because he is also an Afridi, the decision was approved.

In an exclusive interview, the star pacer responded to a question regarding his marriage by saying that he was grateful that God’s grace had allowed him to marry Ansha.

It is important to note that Shan Masood, the opening batter, and Haris Rauf, another prominent pacer, will get married in December and January, respectively.