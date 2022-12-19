On December 26, Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf will wed his classmate in Islamabad.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf of the Pakistan Cricket Team will start his new innings in a week, and he has reportedly travelled to Islamabad with his family to attend the rituals.

Before returning to his hometown, the 29-year-old national pacer attended the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 draught earlier this week and a number of other events in Karachi. He was forced to withdraw from his debut test series against England due to injury on December 6.

The bowler of choice for the national cricket team, Haris Rauf, plays for the Green Shirts in all three formats.

In the T20I series against Bangladesh at home on 2020, he made his debut for Pakistan in the international arena. The same year, Haris Rauf was chosen to the ODI team for the inaugural game against Zimbabwe.

Rauf made his test debut in the opening game of the current series against England before being sidelined for the first day with an injury.