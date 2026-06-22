WEB DESK: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar returned to the federal capital on Monday morning after concluding his official visit to Egypt and a brief overnight transit stop in Saudi Arabia, according to Foreign Office.

The FO had earlier confirmed that the deputy prime minister departed Cairo on Sunday evening following his high-level diplomatic engagements.

En route to Islamabad, Dar also made a short transit stopover in Madina, where he visited Al-Masjid-e-Nabawi.

R-4 ministerial moot in Cairo

Prior to his arrival in Saudi Arabia, the foreign minister attended the fourth meeting of the R-4 framework of countries in the Egyptian capital. The high-profile diplomatic gathering brought together the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan to review pressing regional security challenges and map out pathways for sustained stability in the Middle East.

During the session, the quadrilateral platform focused on the ongoing de-escalation efforts, specifically reviewing regional mediation initiatives in light of recent diplomatic developments. The ministers also deliberated on the security situation in Lebanon, emphasising the importance of a coordinated diplomatic track to mitigate cross-border tensions and safeguard regional peace.

Bilateral engagements and cooperation

On the sidelines of the multilateral session, FM Dar held bilateral talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and called on President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties in areas including trade, investment and security cooperation.

The R-4 framework, which was established earlier this year to address regional crises, represents a coordinated effort by the four key nations to align their diplomatic positions.

Following his return, the deputy prime minister is expected to brief Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal cabinet on the strategic outcomes of the Cairo summit and Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic engagements in the region.