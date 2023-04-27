KHUZDAR: According to the Khuzdar area police, a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officer accepted martyrdom in a Thursday explosion that was directed at his car.

The National Highway’s Jhalawan Medical College was nearby when the Station House Officer (SHO), Sharbat Khan Umrani Khuzdar, was attacked.

When the explosion happened, the victim was en route to work. The CTD official’s vehicle had a bomb installed in it.

Along with the bomb disposal team, which was determining the size of the blast, police and security personnel swiftly arrived at the scene of the incident. The District Headquarters Hospital has received the body of the martyred SHO.

Four Quetta CTD employees were killed on April 11 in a fierce gunfight with militants in the Killi Spin neighbourhood of Kuchlak town.