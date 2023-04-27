The Presidency’s Directorate of Communications Center for Combating Disinformation has released a statement debunking rumors that President Erdogan’s had a heart attack and was hospitalized. According to the statement, these allegations are not true, and the President will attend the ‘Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant First Fuel Loading’ ceremony, which is scheduled for tomorrow, through a live connection.

The statement also highlights the importance of combating disinformation, especially in today’s age of digital media where false information can easily spread and cause unnecessary panic and confusion.

President Erdogan’s has been the subject of numerous false rumors and misinformation campaigns in the past. The Center for Combating Disinformation was established to combat such false claims and ensure that accurate information is disseminated to the public.

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, it is more important than ever to rely on credible sources for information. The Center for Combating Disinformation’s statement serves as a reminder to the public to be cautious of unverified information and to verify the sources before spreading any news.

