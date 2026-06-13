Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has for the first time openly explained the criticism of the cover version of his new song “To Hai Whee Dil Ne Jaa Apna Khaa” and the controversy surrounding it with social media personality Rajab Butt.

After the release of Asim Azhar’s new song, mixed opinions emerged on social media. While some fans welcomed it, many users criticized the new version of the classic song and opined that the quality of the original song could not be maintained.

Meanwhile, social media influencer Rajab Butt shared a lip-sync video in support of the song, for which Asim Azhar thanked him. However, after accepting Rajab Butt’s support, the singer himself came under fire and many users on social media objected to the move.

Following the growing debate, Asim Azhar issued a clarification on Instagram, saying that thanking someone or responding to their love does not mean that he agrees with all of their opinions, thoughts or values.

He wrote that he not only understands the concerns of his fans and supporters but also agrees with many of them. According to Asim Azhar, his intention was only to respond to love and support with love and the matter should not be given more meaning than that.

The singer summed up the situation in a light-hearted manner and asked fans to enjoy his new songs and “sweet mangoes”.

Although Asim Azhar has made his stand clear, the debate on the matter is still ongoing on social media. Some users believe that the singer should not have accepted Rajab Butt’s support, while some of Rajab Butt’s supporters argue that Asim Azhar has tried to distance himself from him following the public backlash.