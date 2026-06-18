After Portugal’s opening match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo came under severe criticism.

Ronaldo failed to show his outstanding performance in the match played against the Republic of Congo, after which questions are being raised by experts and fans about his form and role in the national team.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo could not leave any significant impact during the match and Portugal had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Congo. After this disappointing performance, he started being criticized on social media and the global media.

After the match between Portugal and Congo ended in a 1-1 draw according to media reports, Portugal came in third with one point and Congo came in second with one point, while Colombia is in first place in this group with 3 points.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s past statements about Ronaldo have once again become the center of attention. Kohli said in 2023 that critics who have dismissed Ronaldo as a complete failure are often proven wrong as he has the ability to bounce back from difficult situations.

According to reports, although Ronaldo is no longer in the form he was in at the peak of his career, he scored 28 goals in 30 matches for his club Al-Nasr last season, which is a clear testament to his abilities.

Sports experts say that the problem is not Ronaldo’s individual ability but his harmony with the national team. If Portugal improves its strategy, Ronaldo can still play a decisive role for the team.

According to global media, questions are definitely being raised about Ronaldo’s future, however, fans hope that he will silence the critics once again with his performance in the upcoming World Cup matches.