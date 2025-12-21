By Sardar Khan Niazi

In every corner of society, the signs are clear: the systems that are supposed to help and uplift us often do just the opposite. Instead of creating a fair and just world for all, we live in a system that seems to perpetuate inequality, particularly for those already struggling. The idea of social mobility, the ability to move from one economic class to another, is one of the cornerstones of any functioning society. Yet, for many, this remains a distant dream rather than a reality. The truth is that the poor are systematically excluded and oppressed by the very systems that claim to serve them. Whether through education, healthcare, housing, or employment, the barriers are all too real. Children from poorer backgrounds are more likely to attend underfunded schools with fewer resources. They face overcrowded classrooms, outdated textbooks, and limited access to extracurricular activities that could foster talent or open doors to better futures. Meanwhile, wealthier students enjoy well-funded schools with advanced technologies, a wider range of subjects, and opportunities to network with future leaders. This education gap often translates to a gap in employment opportunities, locking many young people into a cycle of poverty before they even have a chance to succeed. In countries where healthcare is tied to employment or ability to pay, those with the least amount of financial stability are often the ones who suffer the most. The wealthiest can afford private healthcare that ensures they have access to the best treatments. However, for the poor, even a small medical emergency can turn into a financial catastrophe that leaves them further in debt. Housing is perhaps one of the most obvious areas where the anti-poor system shows its face. Rising rents, lack of affordable housing, and discriminatory housing policies have all combined to create a situation where millions of people live in substandard conditions. When it comes to employment, the deck is stacked against those who are poor. The stigma around poverty often results in the poor being viewed as less capable or less deserving, further perpetuating discrimination in hiring and promotion. These systems, education, healthcare, housing, and employment, are not just disconnected issues. They are interwoven parts of a larger structure that keeps the poor trapped in a cycle of inequality. Without access to quality education, many cannot get good jobs. Without a good job, they can’t afford healthcare or a decent place to live. And without stable housing or health, it’s nearly impossible to break free of poverty. The wealthy and powerful, meanwhile, continue to profit from this inequality. They have the resources to escape the worst aspects of these systems and build generational wealth, while the poor are left to struggle. This is not a coincidence. It’s the result of deliberate policy choices and an economic system that prioritizes profit over people. To address the inequality that exists, we need a fundamental rethinking of how we allocate resources and opportunities. We need policies that ensure education, healthcare, and housing are accessible to all, not just those with the most money. We need job opportunities that don’t require a degree or family connections, but instead value hard work and potential. The reality is harsh, but acknowledging it is the first step toward creating a better future. The system is stacked against the poor, but we have the power to fight back, to demand change, and to create a more equitable society for everyone. It’s time to push for the change we deserve, one where all people, regardless of their income, have access to the opportunities that will help them thrive. Let us build a future where we can overcome poverty with opportunity, fairness, and justice.