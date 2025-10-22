As the temperatures start to decline, smog arrives uninvited in various regions of the country, especially in Lahore and urban Punjab. The health and climate crisis has developed over several years, and the government — encouraged by experts and civil society — has started to take action against the smog threat. Many urban centers in Pakistan are found on the list of South Asian cities notorious for their severely polluted air. For instance, on Tuesday, Lahore and Karachi ranked among the top five most polluted cities worldwide according to IQAir monitoring data, with air quality deemed “very unhealthy”. And as winter arrives, the situation will deteriorate. Experts attribute the pollution in Lahore’s air to a mix of local elements and contaminants carried over from India across the border. In particular, the situation has worsened due to pollution from firecrackers during India’s Diwali celebrations, as the country’s supreme court eased a fireworks ban to permit ‘green firecrackers’ for the event. Measures have been implemented by the Punjab administration to assist in lessening air pollution.

This encompasses the use of anti-smog guns and the apprehension of individuals accountable for emissions from vehicles and factories, along with those who burn crop residues. Additionally, the provincial government has encouraged individuals to don masks while outside and to keep doors and windows shut. These measures were essential, given that Lahore experienced unprecedented air quality deterioration last winter. It is yet to be determined if the state’s endeavors yield a significant change in air quality. In addition to these precautionary measures, it is crucial to lower emissions and promote the transition to electric vehicles, while increasing public transport options to lessen the carbon footprint. Experts also advocate for a transition to mechanical com posters as a solution to the issue of burning crop stubble.

Although numerous actions are necessary at both the local and national levels, air pollution transcends borders and demands a collaborative approach to improve air quality throughout South Asia. One small instance of this is the recent case of firecrackers being ignited in northern India, which impacted the air quality in Punjab. Even though relations with our eastern neighbor are very poor, both states must work together on matters like trans boundary pollution and climate change. Even if it may sound like a cliche, polluted air is not constrained by borders. The only way for South Asia to address the issue of toxic air is through the exchange of data and effective practices. In the meantime, we need to do everything we can at the local level to protect people from the acrid smog.