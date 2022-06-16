MUMBAI: – The health ministry reported on Thursday that India had recorded 12,213 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest number in over four months.

On Wednesday, the richest state in the country, Maharashtra, had 4,024 new infections, with the capital, New Delhi, reporting more than 1,000 daily cases for the second day in a row.

According to a Reuters count, the amount on Thursday was the highest since February 26.

In the previous 24 hours, India has lost eleven COVID-19 victims, bringing the total to 524,803, according to the government.