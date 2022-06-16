ISLAMABAD: Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting, said on Thursday that Pakistan, in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, sought to enhance ties with the UAE in all areas, including trade and business.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and the development of bilateral relations between the two nations during a meeting with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, who paid her a visit.

She offered Pakistani people’s heartfelt condolences on the death of former UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. She said that late UAE leader Sheikh Khalifa was a friend of Pakistan and that his death was a big loss for both countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the new President of the UAE, is a visionary and progressive leader, according to the minister, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed have a revolutionary vision for the development and prosperity of future generations.

She noted that the two leaders worked to strengthen ties between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest, including the economy, commerce, and social sector.

“Our government has begun to execute a new film and cultural strategy,” she stated, inviting UAE filmmakers and investors to collaborate and invest in cinema and theatre.

She congratulated the UAE leadership and organisers on a successful Dubai Expo, saying that the expo expanded economic prospects and promoted the culture of many countries, in addition to emphasising the UAE’s positive identity.

The UAE ambassador congratulated Marriyum Aurangzeb on his appointment as Minister of Information.

According to the UAE ambassador, both countries’ leaders believe in further strengthening bilateral relations.