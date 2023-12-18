Rawalpindi: The anti-corruption court granted bail to former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and ordered his release.
The special anti-corruption court granted bail to former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, who was detained in a corruption case, and ordered him to submit a surety bond of two lakh rupees.
“It seems that he will have to die to file a case in the Supreme Court”, Fawad’s one-day physical remand was approved.
The special court issued an order to release Fawad Chaudhry on submission of bail bonds.
It should be remembered that the anti-corruption police arrested Fawad Chaudhry and sent him to jail on judicial remand