The Supreme Court has closed all doors to delay the general elections to be held in February next year.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Sardar Tariq, issued an order on the appeal against the delimitation of 2 provincial seats in Quetta, saying that no objection can be raised to the delimitation after the election schedule is released.

It should be remembered that the Balochistan High Court had changed the constituencies made by the Election Commission.

It should be remembered that the Election Commission has announced to hold general elections across the country on February 8, 2024, the schedule of which has also been released.

The Election Commission released the list of new constituencies on December 1, according to which 6 seats of the National Assembly have been reduced.

According to the new constituencies, there will be 266 constituencies for the general seats of the National Assembly, while there will be 593 constituencies for the general seats of the provincial assemblies.

According to the final list of new constituencies of the Election Commission, the number of general seats in the provincial assembly will be 297 in Punjab, 130 general seats in Sindh, 115 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 51 in the provincial assembly of Balochistan.