Islamabad: The court ordered the arrest and production of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.

A case was heard in the District and Sessions Courts against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi for allegedly making misleading allegations against state institutions and affecting their reputation.

During the hearing, the court upheld the non-bailable arrest warrant for Sohail Afridi’s absence and ordered him to be arrested and produced in the court.

The trial was conducted by Senior Civil Judge Abbas Shah. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till July.

It should be noted that the National Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has registered a case against Sohail Afridi under the PECA Act.