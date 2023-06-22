Hamza Shehbaz’s request for an exemption from having to appear in court for one day in connection with a money laundering case was approved by an accountability court on Thursday in Lahore.

Additionally, the court postponed its decision to call Haroon Yusuf and other parties engaged in the case.

Shehbaz Sharif, the former chief minister of Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz, and others are accused of money laundering in the case being heard by Judge Qamaruz Zaman of the Accountability Court.

Suleman Shehbaz, Haroon Yusuf, and Tahir Naqvi were not found to have any evidence against them, according to the NAB’s report. The court postponed calling Haroon Yusuf and other investigative participants.

Hamza Shehbaz applied for a one-day attendance waiver and stated that he was unable to attend due to back pain. The court granted his request, postponing the hearing until July 5, and excluding him from participation.